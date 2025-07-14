CP25 Puerto Plata K9 TCCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) U.S. service members and members of the Fuerza Aérea de República Dominicana pose for a group photo during K-9 tactical combat casualty care training in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)