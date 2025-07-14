PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) Members of the Fuerza Aérea de República Dominicana practice administrating aid on a training K-9 during K-9 tactical combat casualty care training in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 11:07
|Photo ID:
|9190193
|VIRIN:
|250718-A-LS473-1081
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Puerto Plata K9 TCCC [Image 9 of 9], by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.