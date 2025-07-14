CP25 Puerto Plata K9 TCCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) Kobe, a Fuerza Aérea de República Dominicana K-9, is entertained during K-9 tactical combat casualty care training with veterinarians assigned to the U.S. Army 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)