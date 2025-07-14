Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Puerto Plata K9 TCCC [Image 3 of 9]

    CP25 Puerto Plata K9 TCCC

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Cpl. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) U.S. Army Capt. Alexandria Bufford, a veterinarian assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services, gives instruction to members of the Fuerza Aérea de República Dominicana on K-9 tactical combat casualty care in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Puerto Plata K9 TCCC [Image 9 of 9], by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

