Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250715-N-DM318-1007 INDIAN OCEAN (JULY 15, 2025) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) launches a Standard Missile-2 as part of a live-fire exercise during Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)