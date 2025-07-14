250715-N-DM318-1009 INDIAN OCEAN (JULY 15, 2025) A Standard Missile-2 flies through the sky following a launch from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) as part of a live-fire exercise during Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9189888
|VIRIN:
|250715-N-DM318-1009
|Resolution:
|2528x1806
|Size:
|571.97 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
