    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    250715-N-DM318-1004 INDIAN OCEAN (JULY 15, 2025) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) launches a Standard Missile-2 as part of a live-fire exercise during Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 01:10
    Photo ID: 9189880
    VIRIN: 250715-N-DM318-1004
    Resolution: 6185x8659
    Size: 665.43 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF70
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    U.S. Navy
    7th Fleet
    Talisman Sabre 2025

