F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor piloted by Lt. Col. Dustin Johnson is marshalled by Senior Airman Dylan Gurski, a crew chief, both deployed with the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Tinian, North Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)