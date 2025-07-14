Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor piloted by Lt. Col. Dustin Johnson is marshalled by Senior Airman Dylan Gurski, a crew chief, both deployed with the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Tinian, North Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 19:07
    Photo ID: 9189411
    VIRIN: 250717-F-SB021-1105
    Resolution: 5352x3561
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC
    F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC
    F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC
    F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC
    F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC
    F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    Alaska
    DLE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download