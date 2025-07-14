A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing conducts aerial maneuvers during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Tinian, North Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested dynamic.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9189398
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-SB021-1089
|Resolution:
|2486x1654
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
This work, F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.