F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing conducts aerial maneuvers during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Tinian, North Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested dynamic.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)