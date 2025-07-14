F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Gurski and Oliver Budd, crew chiefs, assist Lt. Col. Dustin Johnson in exiting an F-22 Raptor, all deployed with the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Tinian, North Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)