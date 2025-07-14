F-22s arrive in Tinian during REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing departs from Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)