Loadmasters prepare aircraft ahead of Talisman Sabre 2025

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Joshua Morocco, 154th Operations Group loadmaster, prepares equipment in support of a personnel drop for exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 11, 2025. TS25 is a bilateral exercise with multi-national participation hosted by Australia in partnership with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Tarelle Walker)