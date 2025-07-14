Loadmasters prepare aircraft ahead of Talisman Sabre 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force loadmasters lift the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III to ready for a personnel drop in support of exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 11, 2025. TS25 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command jointly-sponsored exercise that trains USINDOPACOM and Australian Defence forces in high-end conflict scenarios involving a combined task force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Tarelle Walker)