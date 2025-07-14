Loadmasters prepare aircraft ahead of Talisman Sabre 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, is positioned on the flightline ahead of exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, July 11, 2025. TS25 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command jointly-sponsored exercise that trains USINDOPACOM and Australian Defence forces in high-end conflict scenarios involving a combined task force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Tarelle Walker)