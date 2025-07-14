Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loadmasters prepare aircraft ahead of Talisman Sabre 2025

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    15th Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, is positioned on the flightline ahead of exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, July 11, 2025. TS25 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command jointly-sponsored exercise that trains USINDOPACOM and Australian Defence forces in high-end conflict scenarios involving a combined task force.

    This work, Loadmasters prepare aircraft ahead of Talisman Sabre 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

