U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathanial Arias, a pavements and heavy equipment operator assigned to the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron, operates a 10k All Terrain forklift during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 02:16
|Photo ID:
|9187190
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-LX394-1126
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|600.13 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson participate in exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.