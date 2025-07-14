Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing participate in exercise Tropic Tundra

    JBER Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing participate in exercise Tropic Tundra

    GUAM

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sara Sabol, a medical technician assigned to the 673rd Medical Group, and Senior Airman Nathanial Arias, a pavements and heavy equipment operator assigned to the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron, discuss mission objectives and cargo download during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 02:16
    Photo ID: 9187188
    VIRIN: 250715-F-LX394-1075
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 317.66 KB
    Location: GU
    This work, JBER Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing participate in exercise Tropic Tundra [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    Alaska
    DLE2025

