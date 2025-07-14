JBER Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing participate in exercise Tropic Tundra

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sara Sabol, a medical technician assigned to the 673rd Medical Group, and Senior Airman Nathanial Arias, a pavements and heavy equipment operator assigned to the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron, discuss mission objectives and cargo download during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)