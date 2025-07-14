Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircrew conduct austere landing operations in coordination with the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircrew offload cargo from a C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 2nd Contingency Response team, alongside U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)