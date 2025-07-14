A Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 2nd Contingency Response team, takes off during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 02:16
|Photo ID:
|9187195
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-LX394-1343
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|142.75 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircrew conduct austere landing operations in coordination with the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.