    USS Frank Cable departs Fiji [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Frank Cable departs Fiji

    FIJI

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Henry Sohl 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SUVA, Fiji (July 11, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Erik Drew, left, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Recruit Mary Najeraramirez, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stand a Force Protection Watch during the ship’s departure from Suva, Fiji after a port visit, July 11, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)

