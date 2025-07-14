USS Frank Cable departs Fiji

SUVA, Fiji (July 11, 2025) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Colin Timmons, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands a Force Protection Watch during the ship’s departure from Suva, Fiji after a port visit, July 11, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9187184
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-TU830-1021
|Resolution:
|4919x3279
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|FJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
