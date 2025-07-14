USS Frank Cable departs Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUVA, Fiji (July 11, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Ocampo, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), observes the ship's departure from Suva, Fiji after a port visit, July 11, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)