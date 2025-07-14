U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Craela Harris, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgan Goodwin,18th Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technicians, make peripheral blood smears at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 18th MDSS perform hematology, chemistry, urinalysis, serological, and limited-service microbiology testing capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 21:11
|Photo ID:
|9186816
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-LF796-1144
|Resolution:
|4899x3260
|Size:
|937.51 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.