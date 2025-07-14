Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Slagle, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Rocha, both 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, pose together at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. Both Airmen are wearing bunker gear, which is specialized protective clothing worn by firefighters and other personnel during fire emergencies and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 21:20
    Photo ID: 9186815
    VIRIN: 250715-F-LF796-1083
    Resolution: 5070x3373
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday
    Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday
    Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday
    Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday
    Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wingman
    18 SFS
    18 CES
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    718 FSS
    Kadena
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base
    WingmanWednsday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download