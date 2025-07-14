Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Slagle, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Rocha, both 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, pose together at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. Both Airmen are wearing bunker gear, which is specialized protective clothing worn by firefighters and other personnel during fire emergencies and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)