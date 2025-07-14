Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalen Hodge, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Reina Martinez, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandro Aispuro, 718th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment staff members, pose together inside of the Risner Fitness Center at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. Risner fitness center offers more than 40 fitness classes each week to promote healthy lifestyles for Kadena residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)