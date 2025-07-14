Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Itzel Cruz-Sanchez, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica Thomas, both 718th Force Support Squadron food service journeymen pose together inside of the Marshall Dining Facility at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The Marshall DFAC serves approximately 1,000 Airmen daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)