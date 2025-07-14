U.S. Air Force Airman Itzel Cruz-Sanchez, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica Thomas, both 718th Force Support Squadron food service journeymen pose together inside of the Marshall Dining Facility at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The Marshall DFAC serves approximately 1,000 Airmen daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 21:09
|Photo ID:
|9186812
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-LF796-1009
|Resolution:
|5465x3636
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.