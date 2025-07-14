Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday [Image 1 of 5]

    Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Itzel Cruz-Sanchez, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica Thomas, both 718th Force Support Squadron food service journeymen pose together inside of the Marshall Dining Facility at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The Marshall DFAC serves approximately 1,000 Airmen daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 21:09
    Photo ID: 9186812
    VIRIN: 250715-F-LF796-1009
    Resolution: 5465x3636
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stronger Together: Kadena’s wingman Wednesday [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Wingman
    18 SFS
    18 CES
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    718 FSS
    Kadena
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base
    WingmanWednsday

