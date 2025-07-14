Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    673rd MDG performs simulated operations during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    673rd MDG performs simulated operations during REFORPAC 2025

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Stacey, 673rd Medical Group orthopedic surgeon, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, poses for a photo during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    DLE
    REFORPAC
    medical
    PACAF
    Resolute Force Pacific
    Department-Level Exercise series

