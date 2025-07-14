673rd MDG performs simulated operations during REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Stacey, 673rd Medical Group orthopedic surgeon, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, prepares for a simulated surgery during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9186652
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-CX880-1077
|Resolution:
|4449x2966
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
