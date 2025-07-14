673rd MDG performs simulated operations during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

07.17.2025 Courtesy Photo 36th Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Stacey, 673rd Medical Group orthopedic surgeon, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, secures gauze on a simulated casualty’s leg during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)