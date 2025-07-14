673rd MDG performs simulated operations during REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 673rd Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, transport a simulated patient during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC, part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
