    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification [Image 4 of 4]

    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen attend classroom instruction during a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification course at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 26, 2025. The weeklong course equipped Airmen with the knowledge and skills needed to pass the FAA A&P test and earn their certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 18:18
    Photo ID: 9186487
    VIRIN: 250626-F-PA306-1002
    Resolution: 3805x2534
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    USAF
    A&P
    FAA
    Airframe and Powerplant
    Airmen

