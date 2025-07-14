Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.— U.S. Airmen at Travis Air Force Base (AFB) have created a program to earn their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certifications, enhancing mission readiness while preparing themselves for civilian aviation careers.



The program is led by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Franklin, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, and Master Sgt. Jose Acevedo, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief, both of whom are dedicated to guiding Airmen through the training process and ensuring they meet FAA standards.



Military maintainers typically do not hold this certification, which is commonly required for civilian aircraft mechanics. The program aims to provide both classroom instruction and hands-on training that meets FAA requirements.



The program, which began in 2016, has grown substantially in recent years. Once a word-of-mouth opportunity with limited participation, it now features a dedicated training space, hundreds of tools and aircraft components and a curriculum aligned with civilian aviation standards. Participation has increased by as much as 300% according to Franklin.



Training is free for participants, and while the FAA requires five exams, the base offers three of them at no cost.



“This is the only program like it that’s fully run by Airmen, for Airmen,” said Acevedo. “There are similar civilian courses, but those are typically contracted out. Ours is peer driven, hands on and customized to the Air Force environment.”



Airmen who complete the weeklong course and pass the FAA exams earn a lifelong A&P license, which can open up opportunities in the commercial aviation sector.



“Some of our students are getting hired before they’ve even retired,” Franklin said. “This license is nationally recognized and allows them to work on everything from passenger jets to helicopters.”



Senior Master Sgt. Jesse Pickrell, an instructor at the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Academy, called the Travis AFB course a critical turning point in his own certification journey.



“The weeklong Airframe and Powerplant course at Travis AFB was not only an invaluable asset for me but for other Airmen who had the opportunity to attend,” Pickrell said. “This course not only provides critical hands-on training and expertise to maintain aircraft to the highest standards, but it also develops certified and highly skilled technicians, which overall strengthens the Air Force's ability to sustain a healthy and combat-ready fleet.”



While the certification offers clear benefits after military service, it also enhances capability within the Air Force. According to Franklin, licensed Airmen demonstrate deeper understanding of aircraft systems, improving their adaptability across multiple airframes and reducing training timelines.



“This isn’t just about career transition, it’s about increasing value while they’re still in uniform,” said Franklin.



In addition to enhancing Airmen’s skills and post-service prospects, the program has increased the installation’s ability to respond to unscheduled civilian aircraft landings. FAA-certified maintainers can assess and repair these aircraft on site, ensuring they return to airworthy condition without relying on external support.



“We had a civilian Cessna that needed to be recovered on base,” said Acevedo. “Because I was licensed, I was able to gather the right tools and help get that aircraft out of here. After that, we built an emergency kit to respond faster if it ever happens again.”



This capability not only saves time and resources, but also reinforces the value of having certified technicians integrated into daily operations.



“This program helps Airmen become better mechanics,” said Acevedo. “Even if they’re only familiar with one aircraft type, this training covers general aviation knowledge that applies across the board.”



The program operates in partnership with the Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) and uses Travis AFB as a model site. Other bases, including Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, have begun establishing similar efforts.



The program has sourced much of its equipment — including engines, avionics and classroom tools — from donations, The Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office, surplus and self-built items by Airmen.



“We haven’t had official funding,” said Acevedo. “Everything we have was gathered, repurposed or built by our team. It’s truly a community-driven initiative.”



The ultimate goal is to make the program self-sustaining, with plans for a civilian instructor to manage daily operations in the next five years. Efforts are ongoing to document processes and formalize the program under the Community College of the Air Force.



“We want this to outlive us,” Franklin said. “We’re building something that will continue to benefit Airmen, long after we’ve moved on.”



Airmen interested in the program must have at least 30 months of aircraft maintenance experience but do not need to be a certain skill level or rank. The team encourages those eligible to reach out and begin the process.



“This is an opportunity for Airmen to invest in themselves,” said Acevedo. “It delivers value to both the individual and the mission.”

