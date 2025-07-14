Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Travis Bohanan, right, 60th Maintenance Group commander, presents Tech. Sgt Kyle Lake, 373rd Training Squadron instructor, with a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certificate of completion at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 11, 2025. The weeklong course equipped Airmen with the knowledge and skills needed to pass the FAA A&P test and earn their certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 18:18
    Photo ID: 9186480
    VIRIN: 250711-F-PA306-1116
    Resolution: 2613x1866
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification
    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification
    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification
    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    A&P
    FAA
    Airframe and Powerplant
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download