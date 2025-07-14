Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification

U.S. Air Force Col. Travis Bohanan, right, 60th Maintenance Group commander, presents Tech. Sgt Kyle Lake, 373rd Training Squadron instructor, with a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certificate of completion at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 11, 2025. The weeklong course equipped Airmen with the knowledge and skills needed to pass the FAA A&P test and earn their certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
