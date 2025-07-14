U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marley Hiott, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III electrical and environmental system craftsman, teaches Airmen about wiring during a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification course at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 24, 2025. The weeklong course equiped Airmen with the knowledge and skills needed to pass the FAA A&P test and earn their certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification
