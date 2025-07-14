Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification [Image 2 of 4]

    Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marley Hiott, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III electrical and environmental system craftsman, teaches Airmen about wiring during a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification course at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 24, 2025. The weeklong course equiped Airmen with the knowledge and skills needed to pass the FAA A&P test and earn their certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    This work, Travis AFB aircraft maintenance program offers Airmen a path to FAA certification [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

