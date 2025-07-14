Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3 [Image 7 of 7]

    325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron observe cargo being loaded onto a Boeing 747 aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The 325th LRS is responsible for planning, managing and executing logistic operations to support Tyndall AFB during exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 25-3 at Eielson AFB, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9186477
    VIRIN: 250712-F-RP050-1114
    Resolution: 5820x3872
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    325TH FIGHTER WING
    325th Fighter Wing Airmen
    325th Logistical Readiness Squadron
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    Red Flag - Alaska

