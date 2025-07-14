325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron observe cargo being loaded onto a Boeing 747 aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The 325th LRS is responsible for planning, managing and executing logistic operations to support Tyndall AFB during exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 25-3 at Eielson AFB, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
