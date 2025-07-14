325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Geer Jr., 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function craftsman, secures cargo onto a Tunner 60K loader at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. Personnel assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing are participating in exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 25-3, a large-scale field exercise that offers joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)