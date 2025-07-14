325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron pose for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The LRS helped load cargo onto a Boeing 747 aircraft as part of exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 25-3, facilitating the unit’s largest air movement to date, with nearly 200,000 pounds of cargo transported in support of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)