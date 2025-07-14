Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 07.17.2025 18:05 Photo ID: 9186469 VIRIN: 250712-F-RP050-1099 Resolution: 3864x4627 Size: 2.72 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.