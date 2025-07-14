Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3 [Image 4 of 7]

    325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jorge Contreras, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial porter, left, and Senior Airman Zachary Colbert, 325th LRS ground transportation specialist, right, secure cargo inside a Boeing 747 aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The cargo movement supports Team Tyndall’s global airlift capabilities and enhances the unit’s readiness during exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 25-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 18:05
    VIRIN: 250712-F-RP050-1099
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
