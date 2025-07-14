U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jorge Contreras, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial porter, left, and Senior Airman Zachary Colbert, 325th LRS ground transportation specialist, right, secure cargo inside a Boeing 747 aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The cargo movement supports Team Tyndall’s global airlift capabilities and enhances the unit’s readiness during exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 25-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9186469
|VIRIN:
|250712-F-RP050-1099
|Resolution:
|3864x4627
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325th Fighter Wing leads the way during Red Flag-Alaska 25-3
No keywords found.