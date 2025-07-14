Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer [Image 5 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Mario Castro Gamez 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250714-N-BD533-1062 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2025) Sailors transport ammunition containers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 9186245
    VIRIN: 250714-N-BD533-1062
    Resolution: 5548x3699
    Size: 881 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer [Image 5 of 5], by SR Mario Castro Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    U.S. Navy

