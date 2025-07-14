Date Taken: 07.14.2025 Date Posted: 07.17.2025 16:38 Photo ID: 9186245 VIRIN: 250714-N-BD533-1062 Resolution: 5548x3699 Size: 881 KB Location: CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer [Image 5 of 5], by SR Mario Castro Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.