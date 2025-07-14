Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250714-N-BD533-1069 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Nathaniel Ousley, center, from Logansport, Ind., guides Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Oliver Timothy, from Lenore, Calif., during an ammunition transfer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)