    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Mario Castro Gamez 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250714-N-BD533-1012 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Travarion Parkman, from Sugar Land, Texas, prepares stencil for a T-20 tripod jack aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], by SR Mario Castro Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    U.S. Navy

