Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

250714-N-BD533-1012 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Travarion Parkman, from Sugar Land, Texas, prepares stencil for a T-20 tripod jack aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)