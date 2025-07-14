Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250714-N-BD533-1038 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2025) Sailors transport ammunition containers in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)