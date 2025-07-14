Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton [Image 4 of 4]

    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, a recent SkillBridge intern through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, wanted to serve in the Army from a young age since growing up in Utah with his mom. He gained experience in carpentry, masonry, roadwork, helipads, refugee camps, plumbing and electrical in many different places from Alaska to Kosovo. He is pictured (back row, second from left) volunteering for STEAM Day at Humphreys Central Elementary School with FED employees, May 15, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

