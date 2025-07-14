Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, a recent SkillBridge intern through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, wanted to serve in the Army from a young age since growing up in Utah with his mom. He gained experience in carpentry, masonry, roadwork, helipads, refugee camps, plumbing and electrical in many different places from Alaska to Kosovo. He is pictured (back row, second from left) volunteering for STEAM Day at Humphreys Central Elementary School with FED employees, May 15, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 20:15
|Photo ID:
|9184169
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-EH971-9248
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton [Image 4 of 4], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton
