SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – After 26-years of serving America, Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, a recent SkillBridge intern through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, has decided to transition from Soldier to civilian life.



Horton’s military career was “90% engineering,” specifically vertical construction. His work includes carpentry, masonry, roadwork, helipads, refugee camps, plumbing and electrical in many different places from Alaska to Kosovo. According to Horton, he sees every project a “unique piece.”



“I've done buildings down in San Diego for the border patrol to placing over 25,000 square feet of concrete a day,” he said. “I've done a lot.”



Horton emphasized the SkillBridge Program is a great opportunity to experience many different career perspectives at USACE for engineers and non-engineers.



“The program helps service members gain civilian work experience and potentially earn credit, making them more competitive when job hunting,” said Stacey Young, Supervisory Workforce Management Specialist, Workforce Management Office (WMO), USACE FED.



In South Korea, service members from all branches can participate in the program at USACE FED in a range of divisions and offices such as construction, information technology, contracting, logistics, project management, public affairs and others. With a workforce of nearly 500 of mostly civilian employees, it gives the participant experience in the federal workplace while maintaining their military connection.



“Industries need problem solvers and teambuilders that are accountable for their actions,” said Lt. Col. Robert B. Howell, Deputy Commander, USACE FED. “Our military is full of folks like this. Transitions are difficult, change inevitable, but employing our veterans is a safe bet.”



Meet Master Sgt. Horton

Horton participated in the program to gain experience, particularly in construction, quality assurance, and project management. He considers it a “natural profession” as he transitions to a civilian role.



Can you tell us about your background and what led you to join the military?

HORTON: So, my background before I joined the military—I grew up in Utah, and moved around quite a bit with my mom, so I just kind of got used to moving. We ended up moving to northern Idaho. I attended some classes for JROTC [U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps] and I felt like at one point, I would like to serve. After graduating a couple of years after, I felt that was about the right time. Also, the Army was for me the obvious choice since my grandpa served in the Army.



What is one lesson from your time in service that you will carry with you into civilian life?

HORTON: As an engineer, I feel like it easily translates over to a civilian job and civilian life as far as work and that aspect of it. And then just there's the coping mechanisms and the ability to overcome and be flexible, the Army definitely forces that upon you—whether you like it or not. So, some of those things that'll translate over pretty easily.



Why did you choose to participate in the SkillBridge program, and how did you find this opportunity?

HORTON: I've been in the Army for 26 years, so it's it has been a couple days since I've been in a normal work environment. I wanted to get that experience and to translate it [to learn how] not speak necessarily in Army terms all the time and what that transition looks like.



What drew you to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or this particular role for your internship?

HORTON: When you looked at Skillbridge, you can select from almost anything, any corporation—as long as they accept you. I targeted directly for FED because one, the closeness to where I am already; and two, my experience in the military. Also, the USACE works with the military. I saw that direct line. I thought that would probably be a good middle ground between talking, all the engineer aspects that I know with a bit of the military aspects. So, it would be an easier transition to understand how that aspect worked.



What has your experience been like working for FED?

HORTON: It's been great! Everyone here has been super nice, easy to get along with, super friendly, always willing to help, explain, introduce you and show you the ropes. So, definitely in the military aspect, it's not always that way. It's really nice to come in and be greeted with arms wide open. I have definitely enjoyed PPMD [(Program and Projects Management Division)]. It's the natural progression as you move-up through the ranks and become project manager in most aspects. I probably have the most knowledge base in the Construction Division with QA [(Quality Assurance)] and stuff like that, which I enjoy but definitely a lot more versatility and challenging is PPMD.



How does your current role in the internship align with your long-term goals?

HORTON: My long-term goals are hopefully to transition out of the military and then come join FED. If not, then the USACE somewhere else and potentially come back here. I really enjoy the aspect of the work that's done here in Korea and with how FED handles things; and the different types of projects that are managed and conducted here.



What advice would you give to those who want to participate in the SkillBridge program?

HORTON: I would say definitely maximize your time—you can utilize the skill in your program based on the new limitations of what has been pushed out. You can really give the time and the opportunity to truly engage with each section within FED that you would like to work. You can see how that translates across and then you can make that start by making those moves to enhance yourself.



What’s been the most challenging part of transitioning from military to civilian work?

HORTON: As far as work, probably just translating a lot of the same things across into civilian terms versus the Army and how it's different and acronym focused—heavy. Just getting that translated across so that it can accurately display what I've got. Then, as far as regular life—I'm not sure quite yet [Laughing]…I'm still figuring that one out. As we as soon as we [my family] land, it'll really start changing.



What has been the most rewarding part of transitioning from military to civilian work?

HORTON: Probably the opportunities to work with people and getting to know them. There are some really good, great people here. I've been in a lot of locations where knowledge was kind of sparsely given but here, it's ensured that everyone that needs to know has the knowledge and those that want to know to better themselves. They help them understand the processes and stuff like that.



Have your goals or vision for the future changed since starting this internship? If so, how?

HORTON: Goals are still the same just with the understanding that potentially, maybe depending on the hiring freeze and how things roll out, how that translation looks like and how long it takes for me to potentially have the opportunity to join the USACE later.



