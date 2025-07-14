SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, a recent SkillBridge intern through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, served most of his military career in engineering from placing 25,000 square feet of concrete a day in San Diego, California to construction work in Kosovo. While at FED he spent most of his time in the Construction Division and Project and Programs Management Division; and considers project management a challenging but natural progression of his future career. Horton is pictured volunteering for STEAM Day at Humphreys Central Elementary School with other FED employees, May 15, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)