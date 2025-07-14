Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, a recent SkillBridge intern through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, served most of his military career in engineering from placing 25,000 square feet of concrete a day in San Diego, California to construction work in Kosovo. While at FED he spent most of his time in the Construction Division and Project and Programs Management Division; and considers project management a challenging but natural progression of his future career. Horton is pictured volunteering for STEAM Day at Humphreys Central Elementary School with other FED employees, May 15, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 20:15
    Photo ID: 9184145
    VIRIN: 250515-A-EH971-6598
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton [Image 4 of 4], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton
    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton
    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton
    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download