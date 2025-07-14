Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton

    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    After serving America for 26 years, Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, a recent SkillBridge intern through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, is transitioning to civilian life. He has enjoyed work at FED, “It's been great! Everyone here has been super nice, easy to get along with, super friendly, always willing to help, explain, introduce you and show you the ropes.” He plans to eventually come back to FED. Horton is pictured volunteering for STEAM Day at Humphreys Central Elementary School, May 15, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025
    Photo ID: 9184166
    VIRIN: 250515-A-EH971-5249
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton [Image 4 of 4], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POD
    SkillBridge program
    USACEFED
    construction
    USACE

