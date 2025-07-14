SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Master Sgt. Joshua Horton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After serving America for 26 years, Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, a recent SkillBridge intern through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, is transitioning to civilian life. He has enjoyed work at FED, “It's been great! Everyone here has been super nice, easy to get along with, super friendly, always willing to help, explain, introduce you and show you the ropes.” He plans to eventually come back to FED. Horton is pictured volunteering for STEAM Day at Humphreys Central Elementary School, May 15, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)