7th Special Forces Group trains with Panamanian security personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Side by side, U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct live-fire exercises during a combined training event in Panama, June 12, 2025. Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) worked with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval and the National Police to strengthen operational partnerships and unit cohesion. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a combined learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)