7th Special Forces Group trains with Panamanian security personnel

Panamanian security personnel with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval and the National Police engage in live-fire drills with U.S. Army soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Panama, June 12, 2025. The training focused on tactical coordination and team building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)