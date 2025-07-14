Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Special Forces Group trains with Panamanian security personnel [Image 4 of 6]

    7th Special Forces Group trains with Panamanian security personnel

    PANAMA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Panamanian security personnel with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval and the National Police engage in live-fire drills with U.S. Army soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Panama, June 12, 2025. The training focused on tactical coordination and team building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 9183772
    VIRIN: 250612-F-MM194-1111
    Resolution: 4036x2696
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PA
