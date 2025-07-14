7th Special Forces Group trains with Panamanian security personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian security personnel with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval and the National Police engage in live-fire drills with U.S. Army soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Panama, June 12, 2025. The training focused on tactical coordination and team building. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a combined learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)