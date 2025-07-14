7th Special Forces Group trains with Panamanian security personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Side by side, U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct live-fire exercises during a combined training event in Panama, June 12, 2025. Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) worked with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval and the National Police to strengthen operational partnerships and unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)